Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold 185,590 shares of company stock valued at $20,668,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $125.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

