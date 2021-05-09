Eauric (EAURIC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.26 Million

Eauric (CURRENCY:EAURIC) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Eauric coin can now be purchased for $6.50 or 0.00011329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Eauric has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eauric has a market cap of $177.04 million and $5.26 million worth of Eauric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00251796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $704.09 or 0.01227333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00031197 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00790285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,346.81 or 0.99964187 BTC.

About Eauric

Eauric’s launch date was September 5th, 2020. Eauric’s total supply is 31,650,114 coins and its circulating supply is 27,240,513 coins. Eauric’s official website is eauric.com. Eauric’s official Twitter account is @eauric4 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Eauric is a cryptoasset of an evolved blockchain that rewrites, adds feature and perfects the different known experiences in the area, through the development of a new communication and governance protocol called Eleutherus/GP. By being the first cryptoasset in this ecosystem, Eauric aims to supplant the dominance position of current cryptos. “

Eauric Coin Trading

