eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered eBay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

EBAY stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $189,635,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $169,078,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

