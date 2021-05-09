EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Get EchoStar alerts:

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.