Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

EC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 865,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.86. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

