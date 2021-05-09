Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EDNMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77. Edenred has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.329 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

