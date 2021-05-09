Edgeless (EDG) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $361.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00089408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00105162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.64 or 0.00790602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.07 or 0.09151592 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

