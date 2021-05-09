Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $32.53. Elanco Animal Health shares last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 37,977 shares.

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after buying an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after buying an additional 182,915 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 959,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,250,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,632,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,075,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.