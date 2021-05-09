Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.34. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 73,147 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Electro-Sensors as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE)

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

