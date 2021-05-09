electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. 878,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,724. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.62. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

