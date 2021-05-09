Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $392,387.24 and $2.39 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00084983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.00 or 0.00784927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.42 or 0.09006356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001653 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

