Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ENTA traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $48.50. 140,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,019. The company has a market capitalization of $978.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $58.59.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.