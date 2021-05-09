Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $9.84. 45,707,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,190,734. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.