Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been assigned a C$10.00 price target by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.34.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.91. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

