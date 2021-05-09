Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.82 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.69 ($0.22). Enteq Upstream shares last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.21), with a volume of 208,949 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.84.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

