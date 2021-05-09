Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million to $284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

Envestnet stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

