Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53 to $0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $281 million to $284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.28 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.030-2.100 EPS.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 730,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,720. Envestnet has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -527.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.07.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

