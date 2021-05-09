EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $83.10 on Friday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.26. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.80 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

