EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $525.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $433.10.

Shares of EPAM opened at $460.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.56 and its 200-day moving average is $367.03. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $466.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

