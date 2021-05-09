Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.29 on Friday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market cap of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.