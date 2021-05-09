Equal (EQL) Market Capitalization Hits $4.98 Million

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Equal has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $127,276.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00088255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00105445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.50 or 0.00795565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,259.30 or 0.09185728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is equal.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

