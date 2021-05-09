Equalizer (EQZ) Price Hits $4.22 on Exchanges

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 71.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $4.22 or 0.00007247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00253590 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.90 or 0.01197985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.46 or 0.00774360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,065.10 or 0.99815464 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

