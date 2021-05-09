Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$160.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$156.67.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$146.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$128.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$51.48 and a twelve month high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,824. Insiders sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 over the last ninety days.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

