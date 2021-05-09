Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quebecor’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.14 billion.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In other news, Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,872,875.

