Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DIN. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.