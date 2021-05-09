Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,857 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.40% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $162,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 252,489 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS opened at $69.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.