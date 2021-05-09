Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ERRPF opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.