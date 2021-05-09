Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is a licensed online gambling company. It focuses on esports wagering and 18 gaming. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is based in BIRKIRKARA, Malta. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

