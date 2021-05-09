ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 156.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,408 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,732 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 486,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 225,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 229,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,334 shares during the period.

MJ opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.58.

