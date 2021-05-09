Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has decreased its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,047 shares of company stock worth $578,847 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

