EthereumX (ETX) Price Up 179.9% This Week

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded up 71.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, EthereumX has traded up 179.9% against the US dollar. One EthereumX coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. EthereumX has a market cap of $339,380.77 and $4,561.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00248498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.91 or 0.01218943 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.00780856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,368.24 or 1.00197567 BTC.

About EthereumX

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL. The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com.

Buying and Selling EthereumX

