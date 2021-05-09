Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.36.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average of $188.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Etsy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

