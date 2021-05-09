Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 153.07% from the stock’s previous close.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,936,000 after acquiring an additional 481,337 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $10,014,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.