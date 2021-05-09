Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of RE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.10. 296,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Everest Re Group by 122.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

