Everipedia Price Down 17.7% This Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $185.58 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,900,430 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,518,145 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

