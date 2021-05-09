Eversource Energy (ES) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.