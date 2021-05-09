Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.81-3.93 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

