Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.04%. Everspin Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS.

MRAM stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $71,709.15. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

