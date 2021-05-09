Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AQUA. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

