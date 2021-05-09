Exane Derivatives Acquires 365 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,629,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

Shares of CB stock opened at $176.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,925 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.