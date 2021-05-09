Exane Derivatives Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 962,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

