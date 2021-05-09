Exane Derivatives Acquires Shares of 1,967 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $503.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

