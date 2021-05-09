Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Square were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.02.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

