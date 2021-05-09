Exane Derivatives Has $1.09 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $85.39.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

