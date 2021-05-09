Exane Derivatives Has $1.36 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

