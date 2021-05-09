Exane Derivatives Has $3.56 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Exane Derivatives cut its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,693 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Exane Derivatives owned 1.33% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.7% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

