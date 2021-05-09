Exane Derivatives Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exane Derivatives reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 61,500.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 6,718 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

