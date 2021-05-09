Exane Derivatives Takes Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $54.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

