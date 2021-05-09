Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.11. 2,409,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

