Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

EXEL stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,699. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $537,122.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,982 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,998. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

